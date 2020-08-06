Over 300 new Covid deaths reported in Maharashtra

For the second consecutive day more than 300 covid deaths were reported in Maharashtra, with 334 new fatalities being recorded on Wednesday, increasing the total death toll to 16,476. It is the highest single-day death reported so far, the previous highest was 322 which was reported on August 1. Meanwhile, the number of corona cases crossed 10,000 mark in the last 24 hours, with 10,309 new cases recorded, taking the total positive count to 4,68,265 until now.

Of the 334 deaths, 155 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 104 in Pune, 23 in Nashik, 21 in Kolhapur, 13 in Latur, 10 in Nagpur, six in Aurangabad and one in Akola, while one dead were from another state.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients has breached 3,00,000 mark on Wednesday, with 6,165 patients being discharged from various hospitals across the state. The total number has now increased to 3,05,521, of which 91,673 are from Mumbai. “The covid recovery rate in the state has now increased to 65.24 per cent, while the Mumbai recovery rate is 76.87 per cent,” said an official.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there was a 58 per cent rise in the number of corona cases, with 1,125 cases and 42 deaths reported on Wednesday. Increasing the total positive count to 1,19,255, with 6,588 covid deaths until now.

Doctors said the city was adding a steady number of cases and deaths. “There is a possibility that we may see a jump in cases in the next two weeks with some more unlocking being allowed,” the doctor said. “We were worried about the interaction between monsoon diseases and Covid, but we haven’t had many usual presentations. Barring malaria, most monsoon diseases are under control,” he added.

So far, a total of 24.13 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 9.43 lakh people in home quarantine and over 36,466 in institutional quarantine.