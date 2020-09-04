Coronavirus in Mumbai: Over Rs 27 lakh fine collected from facemask offenders

Acting tough on people violating the mandatory norm of wearing a face mask in public, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected 27.48 lakh from violators in just five months. BMC started collecting a fine of Rs. 1000 as punitive action against those caught roaming on the streets without a mask.

While wearing facemasks was made compulsory on April 1 this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an official order on April 9 which states that those found in public places without a face mask will be fined Rs. 1,000. The civic body had authorised the local police and ward officials to impose the fine.

According to a BMC report, between April 9, 2020 and August 31, 2020, a fine of Rs 27,48,700 has been collected from 2,798 citizens who were found in public places without wearing masks.

The highest fine of 5.04 lakh was collected in K West (Andheri W, Juhu), followed by R South (Kandivali) ward where fine amount of Rs 4.21 lakh was collected and a fine of Rs 4.09 lakh was collected from C ward (Charni Road, ChiraBazar).

Between April 9, 2020 to August 31, 2020, in the span of five months the highest fine of Rs 9.45 lakh was collected in the month of May from 953 violators and Rs 5.88 thousand was collected in the month of June from 589 people found not wearing masks.

In a bid to combat the deadly coronavirus and any further spread, the BMC and police are trying their best to make people understand the importance of wearing a proper mask when they venture out and social distancing norms. Besides imposing fine on the people, they are promoting awareness about the rules.

"Apart from collecting fines, there have been cases where citizens were let off with a warning. People who are found to be carrying a mask and wearing it around their neck or those who do not wear 'face masks' properly, they are explained the right way of wearing a mask. In this way, a total 9,954 people were let of with a warning. Despite all these efforts we still find people roaming without wearing facemasks," said an official from BMC Solid Waste Management Department.