Over 2,500 Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

"In the last 24 hours, 4 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 and one personnel succumbed to the infection. The total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus has reached 2,561; death toll stands at 31," Maharashtra Police said.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,933 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 77,793.

As 123 coronavirus positive patients died during the day, the death toll increased to 2,710, it said. The number of discharged patients in the state rose to 33,681 as 1,352 patients were sent back home after recovery, the health department said in a statement.

Mumbai has reported 1,442 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai reached 44,704 and the toll stands at 1,465, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.