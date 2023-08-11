 Over 2.5 Lakh School Students & Teachers From Navi Mumbai Participate In 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign
It was learned that 2,45,151 students and more than 5,000 teachers from 432 municipal and private schools of the NMMC participated in various activities under the campaign and showed national unity.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of the Indian Independence Day, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation held a grand programme at Jewel of Navi Mumbai located in Nerul. On August 9, the NMMC saw lakhs of school students participating under the campaign 'Mazhi Mati, Maja Desh' (My Soil My Country).

Check visuals

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

It manifested under the guidance of the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and the education department of NMMC who held meetings with the school management and instructed them to organise various programs under the campaign and seek maximum participation.

List of programmes

Various programs such as Vasudha Vandan, Veerana Vandan as well as Panchpran, flag hoisting, and recitation of the national anthem took place in the schools.

On this occasion, students and teachers took soil in their hands and an earthen lamp, planted trees, and took selfies and photos of that moment paying tribute to mother nature. Later, the clicks were uploaded on the government's web portal https://merimaatimeradesh.gov.in. After taking the oath, participates were awarded an online certificate.

Zubeida Talib Urdu Primary School

Zubeida Talib Urdu Primary School |

'Eco City' Navi Mumbai

The city of Navi Mumbai, known by various names like Eco City or Clean City saw more than 2.5 lakh students and thousands of teachers involving themselves in the national campaign launched by PM Modi in his recent Mann Ki Baat - "Meri Mati, Mera Desh" campaign. The participation expressed a love for the motherland and admiration for nature.

article-image
