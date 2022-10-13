e-Paper Get App
Over 2,000kg plastic seized in Mumbai, Rs 24L fines collected in 3 months

The BMC officials have been making surprise checks at commercial establishments as well as venues of social gatherings and cracking down on errants.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Over 2,000kg plastic seized in Mumbai, Rs 24L fines collected in 3 months
In the past three months, the BMC has seized 2,551kg plastic and collected Rs24.7 lakh in fines, after taking action against 494 violators, said the civic officials.

As the COVID restrictions were relaxed, the civic body swooped upon errants with renewed vigour as the ban couldn't be strictly enforced during the pandemic. The officials started making surprise checks at commercial establishments as well as venues of social gatherings.

The inquiry committee set up after the devastating 2005 deluge concluded that clogged single-use plastic was the reason behind waterlogging at several spots.

Thereafter, in 2018, the Maharashtra Government decided to ban plastic which was less than 50microns thick. Subsequently, it also banned the plastic items like parcel containers used by eateries.

Mumbai: BMC looking to recycle seized banned plastic
As the BMC tightened the noose against errants, another problem emerged as huge quantities of seized plastic kept on mounting atthe civic body's warehouses.

So, it started talks with an NGO for recycling the impounded items. Taking its anti-plastic drive a step ahead, the BMC is mulling upon a meeting with the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association – Ahar.

The hoteliers say they are compelled touse plastic and asno other alternative exists as of now. “We will suggest hotels and restaurants to use steel tiffins or another material which can be reused,” said the officials.

If prohibited plastic is found in someone's possession, the BMC levies Rs 5,000 as penalty which doubles if the offence is repeated. At the third instance, the fine charged is Rs 25,000 while there is also a provision of three months imprisonment.

