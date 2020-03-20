Over 14,132 applications against 7,069 seats in Maharashtra schools: RTE admissions

Mumbai: Around 2.91 lakh applications have been received for the Right to Education (RTE) admissions against 1.15 lakh vacant seats in 9,331 schools of Maharashtra. Of this, 14,132 applications have been received for 7,069 available seats in 367 schools in Mumbai. Parents who have applied will receive a SMS by March 20 as the lottery process to allot seats is underway.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, students from economically weak sections can seek free and compulsory elementary education from Class 1 to 8 in private unaided schools.

Around 25 per cent seats in these schools are reserved for students. Parents can apply online for RTE admissions, seats are alloted through a lottery round and parents are notified via SMS.

Currently, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the lottery process is going on. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, "The RTE admission process has been delayed this year as we were supposed to conduct the lottery round in February.