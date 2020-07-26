Over 1,000 more cases in city, deaths breach 6K-mark

Mumbai: Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai have breached the 6,000-mark with the addition of 52 fatalities on Saturday, taking the toll to 6,033. However, the corona cases are stable in the city, with 1,090 being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 1,07,981 so far.

However, Maharashtra reported its fifth consecutive spike of over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 9,251 cases taking the total positive count to 3,66,368 so far. Meanwhile, the state also reported 257 fatalities increasing the death toll to 13,389.

Of the 257 deaths, 116 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 85 in Pune, 24 in Nashik, 16 in Kolhapur, seven in Aurangabad, three each in Latur and Akola, two in Nagpur and one death was from another state.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients being discharged has breached the 2-lakh mark, with 7,227 recovering on Saturday, taking the total count to 2,07,194, of which 78,877 have discharged in Mumbai.

Dr Om Shrivastava, infectious diseases specialist and member of the task force, said the main reason behind the deaths is delay in treatment, and second, some areas may not be fully prepared to fight thepandemic. “Patients having symptoms found to have delayed the treatment, which results in complications, is the first reason behind Covid casualties. We also have to admit that there may be some centres that are not entirely equipped to understand the urgency of the disease,” he said.