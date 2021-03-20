Outstanding service charges: CIDCO launches Amnesty Scheme

In order to provide respite to citizens in paying outstanding dues of service charges, the City and Industrial Development Corporation(CIDCO) has announced an Amnesty Scheme.

The amnesty scheme is applicable for licensees/lessees, developers, cooperative housing societies in NaviMumbai in CIDCO’s jurisdiction areas. The citizens or an organization can take benefits in one year period from the date of the announcement.

However, the scheme will be applicable for only those lessees whose outstanding charge does not exceed Rs. 1 crore excluding delay payment charges. Those licensees/lessees paying the service charges within 6 months from the date of announcement or the publication of an advertisement of the scheme in the newspaper will be given a 75% waiver on delayed payment charges.

Also, those who will pay after 6 months from the publication but within the period of 12 months will be given a waiver of 50% on delayed payment charges. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman, and managing director of CIDCO said, “Considering the severe impact of the Corona pandemic and lockdown on every sector, CIDCO has brought this amnesty scheme which will surely prove to be a great relief. Corporation has always given preference to the betterment of common citizen.”

A senior official from CIDCO said that the planning agency provides and maintains civic amenities like roads, sewer lines, stormwater drains, sewerage treatment plants, solid waste management, street lighting, among others in various nodes of Navi Mumbai. “In order to meet the expenses incurred on maintenance of such civic amenities, CIDCO is levying and recovering the service charges from the Licensees/Lessees of the plots, as well as the owners of CIDCO constructed premises,” said the official.