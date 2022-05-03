Outsiders may be deployed to create communal tension in Maharashtra: Home Department sources

The State Intelligence Department (SID) in an explosive report has hinted that outsiders/goons from outside Maharashtra may disrupt law and order in the state. The Home Department has put the police on a high alert to foil such attempts and maintain law and order. The report came up for discussion at the meeting on Tuesday chaired by Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil with state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and senior officers.

Walse-Patil briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the SID inputs and discussed the law and order situation. Thereafter, Thackeray asked the police to take all measures to maintain law and order and not to wait for anyone’s order. Thackeray also held a telephonic conversation with the state DGP and discussed the law and order situation.

A senior home department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The SID has gathered inputs with regard to a possibility of people from outside disrupting the law and order situation in the state. After the home minister’s meeting with the DGP, instructions have been given to all commissioners and superintendents of police to initiate stern action against those indulging in creating communal tension and thereby affecting the law and order.’’ He further said that the police will take action against mobilization of people in the vicinity of religious places.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to discredit Maharashtra and create law and order issues by deploying goons from outside. He claimed that the police will foil attempts to create communal tension.

ALSO READ Play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers if you hear Azaan from tomorrow: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:07 PM IST