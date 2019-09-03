Outgoing Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao bids adieu, successor to take oath Sep 5

Mumbai: Maharashtra's outgoing Governor C.V. Rao was given a fond farewell on Tuesday, while his successor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will take charge on Thursday, an official said here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his cabinet colleagues, top police and civil officials, besides the Raj Bhavan staff, were present at the solemn farewell function held in Raj Bhavan.

A ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to the Governor by the Indian Navy, while Fadnavis presented a shawl and a bouquet of flowers to Rao and his wife Vinodha and wished the best for the future.

Appointed Maharashtra Governor on September 2, 2014, Rao was held charge as Tamil Nadu Governor for 13 months at the height of a political crisis in the southern state.

Rao, who oversaw the creation of the country's first-ever high-tech underground museum in a British-era bunker recently, thanked the people of Maharashtra for their support and left for Hyderabad along with his wife later on Tuesday.

Koshyari, a veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, who was appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra, will be sworn-in on September 5 evening at the Raj Bhavan, said the official.