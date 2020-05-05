‘Our temple isn’t open’: Bhinwadi residents prevent wine shop owner from selling liquor

In his epic poem Madhushala (The Tavern), Harivansh Rai Bachchan had written: “Bair badhate mandir masjid mel karati madhushala. (While the mandir and Masjid divided Hindus and Muslims, they were brought together in the Madhushala).”

The poem, which lives on through recitations of his superstar son Amitabh Bachchan didn’t appear to have made a mark on the denizens of Bhiwandi who took umbrage at wine shops being opened.

According to a report in Times Now, locals in Bhiwandi became angry at a liquor shop owner saying he couldn’t open his shop since the ‘our mandir was shut’. While wine shops have been given permission to open across the country – providing much relief to the excise department and tipplers – places of worship aren’t allowed to open yet.

A video of the incident had a local saying: “You cannot open the shop. This is creating crowding here. There is a temple, how can you open the shop. I am saying you cannot open the shop. I am calling the nagar-sevak right away."

A larger argument broke out after that and eyewitnesses said that cops had to intervene.

It is estimated that Rs 10 crore worth of liquor in the state of Maharashtra will perish, due to the lockdown. This is just the figure of the liquor which is stocked up in hotels and restaurants in the state.