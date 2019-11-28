Our Suryayaan has landed on sixth floor of Mantralaya: Sanjay Raut

Earlier on the day when Aaditya announced his candidature for contesting the assembly polls from Worli, linking the assembly polls to the, Chandrayaan mission, Raut stated, "One day, Suryayan will land on the sixth floor of Mantralaya".

Following the statement, leaders of Sena's former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocked the Sena MP.

“Everyone mocked me when I said the state will have a Sena CM, now the mission is complete now and now people are laughing on those who laughed at me,” added Raut.

The Sena MP further stated, people shouldn't be surprised if the Sena extends it's power to Delhi as the change in India has already begun with the change in Government in Maharashtra.

“Don't be surprised if Suryayaan lands on Delhi tomorrow. It's time we start thinking beyond Maharashtra,” stated the Sena MP.

Speaking on Ajit Pawar's resignation as deputy CM, Raut stated, Ajit Pawar will have a major role to play in the Maharashta Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition formed between Sena-Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).