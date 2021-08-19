Osmanabad: Land mafia kingpin arrested for alleged encroachment on ancient shrine land

Advertisement

The police on Wednesday arrested a land mafia kingpin, who had been on the run since the last eight days, in connection with a case of land grabbing in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, an official said.

A special police squad from Osmanabad apprehended Devanand Rochkari, who has cases of land grabbing, money lending, threatening and other illegal activities, in Mumbai, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Tilak Roushan said.

A case of forgery and cheating was registered against Rochkari and his brother at Tuljapur police station for alleged encroachment on the land of Mankawati Tirth Kund, an ancient shrine, on Tuesday.

District collector Kaustub Divegaokar had earlier ordered registration of a criminal case against the Rochkari brothers for allegedly grabbing the land, which belongs to the Tuljapur municipal council, by forging documents and carrying out illegal construction there

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:36 AM IST