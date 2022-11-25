e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOrphan employment: Bombay HC seeks govt reply

Orphan employment: Bombay HC seeks govt reply

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought reply from Maharashtra government while questioning it regarding its circular that provides reservation in employment for orphan children.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 04:18 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File pic
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought reply from Maharashtra government while questioning it regarding its circular that provides reservation in employment for orphan children.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja observed, “Anyone below 18 years cannot be employed. Can a child be made to work? That means you are promoting child labour.”

The HC was hearing a PIL by two activists, Amruta Karwande and Rahul Kamble, seeking quashing a Government Resolution (GR) issued in August 2021 by the Women and Child Welfare Department that divided orphans between 0-18 years into three categories to avail 1 % reservation in education and employment.

However, the bench pointed out that the GR made reservations in employment for orphans and questioned the petitioners as to why did not challenge it. “Can a contract be signed with a minor?” asked CJ Datta.

Advocate Reena Salunkhe, appearing for the government, said that the GR's object was to enable orphan children avail concessions.

Read Also
Mumbai Updates: Take back the Amazon parcel which you sent in form of the Governor, says Uddhav...
article-image

According to the PIL, the first category comprises orphan children with no information about parents, siblings, relatives, caste etc and who are brought up by child care home/orphanage. The second category includes children whose parents have died but whose relatives are alive, caste is known and they are brought up in an orphanage. The third where parents have died, are brought up by relatives and their caste is known.

The petitioners acquired information under the Right to Information which showed that the third category availed maximum benefits in most districts. The plea contended that the third category availing benefits of orphan as well as backward classes reservations has resulted in inequality.

The plea seeks that the third category be quashed. It also urges the court that guidelines be framed in consonance with the Act so that “true deserving orphans candidates can seek benefit only through the orphan reservation and not other categories.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Murder Case: Police access Shraddha’s records from Vasai dentist

Shraddha Murder Case: Police access Shraddha’s records from Vasai dentist

Mumbai: SEC asks BMC to start work on voter list

Mumbai: SEC asks BMC to start work on voter list

Mumbai breathes far worse air than Delhi

Mumbai breathes far worse air than Delhi

Mumbai: Road concreting |Now BMC invites fresh tenders worth Rs6079 cr

Mumbai: Road concreting |Now BMC invites fresh tenders worth Rs6079 cr

Centre asks for speedy vaccination in vulnerable areas

Centre asks for speedy vaccination in vulnerable areas