'Order Is To Have 100% Eco-Friendly Festival,' Says Mumbai Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar

As the Ganpati celebration gets bigger by the year, the Free Press Journal spoke to Ramakant Biradar, deputy municipal commissioner and the man in charge of the festival celebrations in the city. Biradar spoke about the initiatives the BMC has taken, the kind of response they received, and the hope that by next year, the city will have a 100 per cent eco-friendly celebrations. Excerpts from his interview to the FPJ.

FPJ: Can you tell us about the initiatives taken by the BMC to ensure that the festival is celebrated in as much eco-friendly manner as possible? Both in terms of the run up to the festival and as we are celebrating it.

Biradar: To ensure that the Ganpati festival is celebrated in an eco-friendly manner, we planned a three phase transformation process from 2021-22. The reason we decided for a three phase strategy is because Mumbai is a big city and it was going to take time and was not possible in one phase. In the first phase we focused on publicity, conducting campaigns, convincing citizens to use eco-friendly Ganpati and eco-friendly material. In the second phase we imposed some restrictions and said that immersion of PoP (Plaster of Paris) having height less than four feet should be immersed in artificial ponds. Option was kept for idols more than four feet tall. They could go for artificial or natural immersion.

This year we provided shadu mati (clay) approximately 400 metric tonnes to murtikars. We also gave them space free of cost in 46 places. More than 86 artisans are working in these places where two artisans share the space across Mumbain in 24 wards. To facilitate immersions, a number of artificial ponds are created. This year we have increased the number from 154 to 191. Our aim was to make over 200 artificial ponds that we will continue to do in days to come. Places where we cannot make an underground tank, we place a tank and have immersion in it. For the fifth, seventh and 11th day of immersions, we are planning to increase the number of artificial ponds to more than 200.

Another facility at immersion sites is to compulsorily segregate the puja offering into degradable and non-degradable material. Degradable materials like nirmalya (flowers) will be used to make compost in our solid waste management plots. Non-degradable material like thermocol and plastic will be given to NGOs for segregation and if possible for them to be reused. The rest of the material will be transported to the dumping ground. Another initiative we have taken is for large Ganpati mandals. We are giving them Nirmalaya Kalash or dustbins of 240 litre capacity. They can separately story Nirmalaya that will be collected by the BMC.

More than 125 mandals have received them. We made permissions also easy. Applications for Sarvajanik jumped to 3,767 from 3,487 last year. Permissions too jumped to 2,649 from 2,417 last year. By next year we look to ensure that BMC and devotees are able to follow all guidelines given by the pollution control board and have a totally eco-friendly festival. There is also a committee for this.

FPJ: So next year we can hope for a completely eco-friendly Ganpati festival?

Biradar: The order is to have a 100 per cent eco-friendly festival and efforts are on. We are keeping fingers crossed. A committee headed by the additional chief secretary (environment) is having meetings. They are studying alternate ways in which the festival can be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. Whether to ban (PoP) it or do some modification where the materials can be eco-friendly. Even murtikars are part of it.

FPJ: What is the kind of response you are getting from idol makers, mandals and citizens for eco-friendly drive?

Biradar: The response is good. When we made space available, many murtikars came forward. For the first time murtikars (idol makers) registered themselves as makers of eco-friendly idols only. There are 86 such eco-friendly murtikars. and 338 general category murtikars. Even those who are interested in stocking eco-friendly Ganpati, we have given them permission too. It is the first time we have done this and got applications from people to stock eco-friendly Ganpati. These are people who will be stocking eco-friendly idols that are made out of Mumbai. A total of 25 stockists applications were received. We have taken many meetings with murtikars and appealed to them to manufacture eco-friendly Ganpati and not use harmful chemicals or paints and go for natural ones.

FPJ: There is a lot of reluctance from some prominent mandals to go eco-friendly. How do you look to get everyone on board?

Biradar: We have to convince them and have a series of meetings with them. We have to make available the facilities that are required to make the shift for manufacturing eco-friendly idols. If they want any help from MCGM, we are willing to extend that help so that they can easily and willingly celebrate the eco-friendly Ganeshutsav.

FPJ: What is the kind of revenue generated by BMC through hoardings and the expense it incurred for an eco-friendly festival?

Biradar: There is no revenue. A deposit fee was there which was reduced from Rs 3-4,000 to Rs 100. Rent was there, which was also made free. So we can talk only in terms of expense. BMC is making available shadu mati, water, nirmalaya kalash, flood lights, transportation of nirmalaya, water tank at some places, public toilet blocks and parking lots near visarjan spots. I do not have the exact figure at this stage. Maybe after the festival we can give that.

FPJ: Is BMC planning to have some height restriction on idols?

Biradar: Height restriction is there. It should not be more than 30 feet. If it is more than 25 feet then they have to submit a structural audit that it is stable. For reducing the height we just appeal to them in the meeting.

FPJ: We hear Ganpatis more than that.

Biradar: I have not received information of idols more than 30 feet. We have appealed to murtikars and mandals to keep it less than 25 and as less as possible.

FPJ: Is there a statistical figure to show a jump in eco-friendly Ganpatis this year as compared to last year?

Biradar: This year after immersion we will get to know the bifurcation. At the immersion points we are planning to ask them whether it is PoP or non PoP. At site they are being asked about this.