'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, targeted opposition parties during his speech in the legislative assembly.

He alleged that the opposition was successful in spreading a fake narrative to win seats in the Lok Sabha election but it won’t work in the assembly election as the state government has given a performance-related answer.

Shinde said that his government has successfully completed two years of development with people-friendly policies.

“In the Lok Sabha polls, we fell short in countering the fake narrative but it won’t last long. We will now counter it with our work. People understand this and won’t fall prey to it,” he said.

CM Eknath Shinde Recounts His Govt's Schemes

Recounting his government’s schemes for women, farmers, senior citizens, and the varkaris, he said they have made the economy strong.

“The Mahayuti government conducted nine assembly sessions wherein around 75 cabinet meetings were held and 550 decisions were taken. It is a record. The government has started the Lek Ladki scheme and ended the worry of girls’ education,” he said.

He said many farmers have benefited from schemes meant for them; Rs 11,392 crore for 1.77 crore farmers for irrigation, crop insurance, food production, and SC-ST funds have been directly transferred. Shinde informed the assembly that an investment of nearly Rs 2.08 lakh is being undertaken in Maharashtra and 243 big projects are coming with nearly two lakh jobs.