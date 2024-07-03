 'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

He alleged that the opposition was successful in spreading a fake narrative to win seats in the Lok Sabha election but it won’t work in the assembly election as the state government has given a performance-related answer.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, targeted opposition parties during his speech in the legislative assembly.

He alleged that the opposition was successful in spreading a fake narrative to win seats in the Lok Sabha election but it won’t work in the assembly election as the state government has given a performance-related answer.

Shinde said that his government has successfully completed two years of development with people-friendly policies.

Read Also
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Leads Demolition Drive To Boost Image Amid Political Pressure, Targets...
article-image

“In the Lok Sabha polls, we fell short in countering the fake narrative but it won’t last long. We will now counter it with our work. People understand this and won’t fall prey to it,” he said.

CM Eknath Shinde Recounts His Govt's Schemes

Recounting his government’s schemes for women, farmers, senior citizens, and the varkaris, he said they have made the economy strong.

“The Mahayuti government conducted nine assembly sessions wherein around 75 cabinet meetings were held and 550 decisions were taken. It is a record. The government has started the Lek Ladki scheme and ended the worry of girls’ education,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy, Helps 2 Jain Women Monks Get Ambulance After Their Car Met...
article-image

He said many farmers have benefited from schemes meant for them; Rs 11,392 crore for 1.77 crore farmers for irrigation, crop insurance, food production, and SC-ST funds have been directly transferred. Shinde informed the assembly that an investment of nearly Rs 2.08 lakh is being undertaken in Maharashtra and 243 big projects are coming with nearly two lakh jobs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zubin Mehta To Conduct Musical Concert In Mumbai Soon; Check Date, Venue And Other Details About...

Zubin Mehta To Conduct Musical Concert In Mumbai Soon; Check Date, Venue And Other Details About...

'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath...

'Opposition’s Fake Narratives Won’t Work In Assembly Elections,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath...

Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

Mumbai Accident: 2 Men Die After Falling Off Bridge In Goregaon As Motorcycle Hits Barricades

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai Promises Enhanced Security for Maratha Quota Activist Manoj...

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai Promises Enhanced Security for Maratha Quota Activist Manoj...

Mumbai: BMC Steps Up Quality Checks With Core Testing On Cement Concrete Roads

Mumbai: BMC Steps Up Quality Checks With Core Testing On Cement Concrete Roads