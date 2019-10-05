Opposition unites against Chandrakant Patil; Congress, NCP to back Raj Thackeray’s MNS

Pune: NCP and Congress on Friday announced support for the MNS candidate in Kothrud constituency in Pune city against state BJP president Chandrakant Patil for the October 21 Assembly election.

Patil, who hails from Kolhapur, was fielded from Kothrud, a stronghold of saffron parties, by sidelining sitting BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni. Posters had come up in Kothrud opposing the “outsider” candidate after the BJP made the surprise announcement.

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said on Friday NCP and Congress decided to support MNS candidate Kishor Shinde to avoid division of votes against Patil.