Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis says he is ready to wash dirty linen in private with Eknath Khadse

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to the criticism against him by veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse, saying that he has tremendous patience and hopes that issues raised by him will be discussed internally and not in the public.

Khadse on Thursday had termed Fadnavis as a dry cleaner who gave clean chit to those against whom various charges were made except him. “I have a lot of patience and I never enter into war or words in public. Khadse did not have to resign in the hacker Manish Bhangale case as he was talking about. On the contrary, when Bhangale made allegations against him, I formed a committee myself and asked him to submit a report within 12 hours. In 12 hours, Khadse got a clean chit in it. Bhangale was picked up and jailed,’’ said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis explained that Khadse had to resign in the MIDC land case. His family took MIDC land and he held meetings himself and was accused of trying to get funding. Those allegations forced him to resign. So I personally formed a committee led by a former high court judge. “However, some people had approached the court which ordered the registration of offence under the Prevention of Crime Act. So it is not that I have targeted Khadse. The inquiry report was pending for further action. This is the reality and there is no need to spread misunderstanding,” he noted. Fadnavis said that if Khadse has any grievances, it can be discussed within the party and resolve them.