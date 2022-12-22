Opposition condemns Karnataka assembly resolution that said not an inch will be given to Maharashtra

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar slammed Karnataka government's resolution on border dispute. | ANI

Hours after the Karnataka assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra, the opposition in Maharashtra led a frontal attack against the BJP-led government in the neighbouring state, saying the villages with Marathi speaking people should come to the state and it should be the part of Maharashtra. The leader of opposition Ajit Pawar said, ‘’We will take every inch of our land. What is in their hands?’’

Failure of Shinde-Fadnavis government

"Even after the mediation from the union home minister, the Karnataka government is making provocative statements, putting curbs on the vehicles from Maharashtra. This is the failure of the current Shinde-Fadnavis government. Why are they afraid, why doesn't the government move a resolution extending support to the Marathi speaking people in the border area and expressing resolve to get our land in the state? Why is the government aggressively not doing the job of providing relief to the Marathi people living and struggling for generations?’’ he asked angrily.

'Strongly condemn resolution passed by K'taka assembly'

“I strongly condemn the resolution passed by the Karnataka government, we are all against it. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is also taking a cautious approach and is not aggressive. They also blame that they are falling short in supporting Maharashtra, we have a clear allegation that it is their failure,’’ said Pawar, while targeting the Shinde-Fadnavis government for being indecisive and soft on the border issue.

People from Maharashtra did not "create" dispute: Pawar

Pawar claimed that the people from Maharashtra or opposition did not create border disputes. ‘’Instead, an organization in Karnataka raised flags and protested. Thereafter, some villages from Jat tehsil in Sangli district started discussion that if they don't give us funds for development work, solve our problems, then they should go to Karnataka. But they (authorities) said to divert attention for no reason that the mastermind behind this is someone else and is holding meetings of organizations and inciting people's feelings. But in reality, I firmly believe that no party or organization related to any opposition party in Maharashtra will do this kind of dirty politics. We are sure that the constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi will not do these things at all,’’ he noted.