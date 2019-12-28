Oppn instigating violence in country, says former CM

Mumbai: Accusing the opposition parties of indulging in vote bank politics over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the former chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday claimed the opposition was misleading the Muslims in order to instigate violence and ensure that there is countrywide unrest.

“The opposition is deliberately trying to incite the Muslims of our country by spreading the rumour that their faith is in danger. But let me assure you, not a single Muslim will be deprived of their rights,” Fadnavis claimed.

He was addressing a pro-CAA rally at the August Kranti Maidan on Friday, eight days after a peaceful anti-CAA protest was held at the same venue. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, its allies alongside several right-wing organisations were in attendance.

"For the sake of power, the opposition can set the country on fire as well," he alleged.

“Countrywide, there have been reports of violence. The opposition can go to any extent to grab power,” he averred.

"CAA will not affect the citizenship of any Indian, rather it will grant citizenship to minorities from the neighbouring countries who are being persecuted in the name of religion," he said.

He said Pakistan had failed to fulfil its implicit assurance during Partition that minorities on its soil would be protected.

"So India has to take care of them because they are our own people," the BJP leader explained.

Taking a jibe at leaders of non-BJP ruled states who have said the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in their states, Fadnavis remarked, “The law has been passed by the Parliament and if anyone opposes it. That means they don't respect the Constitution.”