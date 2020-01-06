Operation Lotus will not succeed in state: Sanjay Raut

Fadnavis on Saturday took a jibe at the MVA after Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar offered to step down as a minister and said this is the "beginning of the fall of this government".

On the other hand, Patil had targeted Shiv Sena for sacrificing Hindutva to grab power and said it should be recognised as 'Uddhav-turn', and not a mere U-turn.

However, Raut reiterated that BJP may continue to attempt Operation Lotus. "I was saying since beginning that Shiv Sena-led government will be formed and it will complete its five-year term.

I am firm on my statement. BJP, despite winning 105 seats, lost power and is yet to recover from the loss,’’ he said.

Raut took a jibe over BJP’s attack against MVA government saying the party leaders need counselling. In his taunt, Raut said the public health minister should prepare a report and submit to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the deployment of counsellors and psychiatrists.