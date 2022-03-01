Operation Ganga: 7th flight with 182 Indians evacuated from Ukraine reach Mumbai; see pics

Mumbai: The seventh Operation Ganga Air India flight IX1202 carrying 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania) on Tuesday, wherein Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at the airport. The CSMIA in compliance with BMC, Government and Airport Health Organization (APHO), undertook several measures to facilitate a smooth transit of the passengers to their respective destinations while adhering to all necessary norms and protocols.

According to a statement released by the airport authorities, of the 182 passengers, around 25 were from Maharashtra, 38 from Haryana, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Gujarat and the remaining 75 were from the rest of the country. Those who arrived from this evacuation flight, only seven were sent for Rapid PCR test as the rest 175 were fully vaccinated.

Of the 182 students, was a student, Nishi Malkani, who celebrated her as well her father's birthday, which fell on February 26 and 25 respectively, on the airport. The family welcomed Malkani with open arms, warm hugs and a cake in tow to ring in the belated celebrations. The medical student had celebrated her birthday in the bunker on February 26, but celebration with her family hit a different note altogether.

For ease in operations, the airport had set up dedicated Check-In Counters for recheck & baggage drop of all domestic connecting passengers. Meanwhile, the CSMIA, in coordination with travel operators, assisted over 85 passengers with their domestic onward ticket booking, while waiving off the excess baggage of the young passengers. In addition, one passenger was made comfortable in the Aviserv Lounge as he had a late evening flight.

The CSMIA also aided 30 passengers by transferring them via CSMIA vehicle to Terminal 1 for their onward domestic connecting flight. All passengers connecting on domestic flights were assisted with security clearance and boarding. The airport had set up 10 dedicated counters at the immigrations for quick processing and clearance.

At the same time, a dedicated area was made available in the Arrival Reclaim Belt for quick Check-In Baggage process, and XBIS machines were made operational for customs screening. The young passengers along with MCGM officers were served pre-packed breakfast and beverages at the triage area. The passengers were segregated state-wise as State Governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, and Chennai were present to receive the young students from their respective states.

Mahesh d more

Mahesh d more

Advertisement

Mahesh d more

Mahesh d more

Mahesh d more

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:06 PM IST