Operation Blackface: 1 Booked For Posting Child Pornography Images On Facebook |

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have registered an offence against a person for his alleged involvement in circulating child pornography content on social networking platform-Facebook (FB).

The FIR under section 67-B (for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered against the FB-account holder (name withheld) at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar, based on the tip-line report shared by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. This is the first tip-line report received by the MBVV police.

Tip-line reports of child pornography are generated by the US-based National Centre of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after monitoring websites, search engines and social media platforms. The NCMEC with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regularly shares the reports with the NCRB of India, which forwards it to the police chief’s / cyber cell of the concerned states.

The reports contain IP addresses and locations from where pornographic materials are accessed, and on the basis of which the local police trace the accused. Convictions in such offences can attract punishment of imprisonment up to five years and fine which may extend to Rs 10 lakh.

Code-named Operation Blackface, the tip-line reports are part of coordinated efforts launched by the cybercrime wing of the Maharashtra police to crack down on child pornography in the state.