Onus to reduce tax on petrol and diesel on Centre, not state: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Amid a demand that states the need to reduce tax considering the rise in petrol and diesel prices, deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Centre, too, should bring down tax to provide a relief to people.

Speaking to media persons, Pawar noted that the Centre's tax is higher than what is charged by the state. He made the comment while replying to a question on whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was thinking about reducing tax on fuel in line with some other states which have done so.

“We have to run the state. We don't want to impose a new tax... Rather, we have reduced Rs 1,000 crore tax on gas (CNG and PNG),” Pawar said, adding that the move has in a way, helped women, light motor vehicles owners and auto-rickshaw drivers.

“Now, some people are saying that the state should also reduce tax on petrol and diesel. The Centre, too, should reduce the tax then. Its tax is more than what is imposed by us,” he said.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:33 AM IST