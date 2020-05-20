Only red and non red zones now, what's open and shut

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0, whereby there will be only red and non red zones.

The red zone comprises all the municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and nine other civic bodies -- Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati.

In all these areas, strict curbs will continue to be in place, but in the other areas the government has opened up in a bid to revive the economy. The new guidelines will come into effect from May 22.

E-COMMERCE: As per these, ecommerce for essential as well as non-essential items and material has been permitted in red zones. Likewise, all industrial units/construction sites are allowed to operate in the red zones.

Sports complexes, stadia and other public open spaces will also remain open for individuals to exercise in non-red zones, but the entry of spectators and group activities is prohibited. Intra-district bus service with a maximum 50% capacity has been allowed in non-red zones.