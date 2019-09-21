Only Pulwama attack-like incident can change people's mood in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Ahead of the Assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stoked a possible controversy by saying that only a Pulwama attack-like incident can change the mood of the people of Maharashtra as they have resentment for the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state.

"Before Lok Sabha elections, there was an environment of anger and distress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans had changed the entire scenario," Pawar said during a press conference on Friday in Aurangabad. He continued, "Now people's mind can be changed only with other Pulwama attack-like situation." Pawar also claimed that when he enquired about the Pulwama attack took place in February this year, he suspected that it was "deliberately orchestrated".

"I have worked in Defence. When I talked to some officials that time I suspected the attack was deliberately orchestrated or Pakistan may be behind it," he said. After the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which, 40 paramilitary personnel were killed, prompted the Modi government to carry out airstrikes against a terror base at Balakot inside Pakistan's territory.

He continued saying that the airstrikes led to boost the popularity of the Modi government. However, he maintained that Modi's popularity will not work in Maharashtra as people are not satisfied with the Fadnavis government. "BJP will suffer loss in the assembly elections. The expectations of people from nationalists have increased. No such work was done that Fadnavis will come back to power," the NCP chief said.

He further stressed on Congress and NCP's decision to come together to contest Maharashtra Assembly polls. "We are trying to bring together more secular forces. We have joined hand with Congress come together and now we are trying to take Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties with us," Pawar said.

He added that the NCP was willing to join hands with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, but the Congress was not ready for that. Assembly elections to elect the 288 members of Legislative Assembly will be held later this year.