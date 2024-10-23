 'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle

'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle

Shiv Sena- Uddhav Thackeray faction spokesperson Sushma Andhare shared a video where the citizens are pushing a broken-down Mumbai police's Nirbhaya Quad vehicle. The Sena UBT took a dig at the Eknath Shinde government by saying, "Only advertisements are fast but the system needs to be jump-started"

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Locals pushing Mumbai Police vehicle | Sushma Andhare/Sena UBT

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare on Wednesday took social media to share a video where the locals are pushing a Mumbai police's Nirbhaya Squad vehicle in a way to jump-start it. The video shows the police vehicle started after the citizens pushed it, however, the Sena UBT took an opportunity to slam the Eknath Shinde government.

"How will the criminals be caught if the cars are in such condition. Shinde Saheb, only advertisements are fast but the system has to be pushed and started," Sena UBT spokesperson said while posting the video on her X handle.

The netizens too reacted to the post. One said, "It is a push to the poor management of the government." The video further shows, the police officers thanking the common citizens for helping to restart the vehicle.

It is not clear when the incident took place and the exact location in Mumbai. But it seems the incident took place in the Gamdevi area in South Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics
Read Also
Mumbai Police's Nirbhaya Squad Receives 40 New Cars, 200 Motorbikes for Enhanced Women's Safety
article-image

Nirbhaya Squad is the team of Mumbai police dedicated to the safety and security of women. The squad with its pink colour vehicle takes rounds across Mumbai city, ensuring women's safety.

However, it gave an opportunity for the opposition to question the ruling Mahayuti government over safety and security. The MVA leaders have been slamming the government over crippling law and order situation in Maharashtra amid rising cases of violence against women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing...

'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Calls For Details Of Action Taken Against 'Erring Police...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Calls For Details Of Action Taken Against 'Erring Police...

Home@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes

Home@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes

Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With...