'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle

Locals pushing Mumbai Police vehicle | Sushma Andhare/Sena UBT

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare on Wednesday took social media to share a video where the locals are pushing a Mumbai police's Nirbhaya Squad vehicle in a way to jump-start it. The video shows the police vehicle started after the citizens pushed it, however, the Sena UBT took an opportunity to slam the Eknath Shinde government.

"How will the criminals be caught if the cars are in such condition. Shinde Saheb, only advertisements are fast but the system has to be pushed and started," Sena UBT spokesperson said while posting the video on her X handle.

The netizens too reacted to the post. One said, "It is a push to the poor management of the government." The video further shows, the police officers thanking the common citizens for helping to restart the vehicle.

It is not clear when the incident took place and the exact location in Mumbai. But it seems the incident took place in the Gamdevi area in South Mumbai.

Nirbhaya Squad is the team of Mumbai police dedicated to the safety and security of women. The squad with its pink colour vehicle takes rounds across Mumbai city, ensuring women's safety.

However, it gave an opportunity for the opposition to question the ruling Mahayuti government over safety and security. The MVA leaders have been slamming the government over crippling law and order situation in Maharashtra amid rising cases of violence against women.