Only 587 new cases in Mumbai on Tuesday

After 105 days, Mumbai witnessed its lowest corona tally on Tuesday, with 587 new cases being reported, increasing the total count to 1,37,678 so far. The previous less than 600 cases were recorded on May 12 which was 528.

However, 35 fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 7,474.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said the cases are less but it doesn’t mean citizens should stop taking precautions. Due to technical issues, complete data cannot be uploaded on the ICMR website due to which cases are low.

“Today's case is low but again there will be a rise in numbers which cannot be predicted. It’s a request to Mumbaikars to not let their gears down and follow the basic protocol to be protected from coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the progressive count of Covid-19 in Maharashtra has crossed 7 lakh mark, with 10,425 cases and 329 deaths being reported on Tuesday. Taking the total count to 7,03,823, with 22,794 deaths so far.

Of the 328 deaths, 241 were from the last 48 hours, 44 from the last week, and 44 from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 104 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 70 in Pune, 52 in Kolhapur, 30 in Nagpur, 29 in Nashik, 23 in Aurangabad, 19 in Latur and two in Akola.

The recovery rate has also seen an improvement. It has improved to 73.14% from 70.9% a week ago on August 17 and 55.99% on July 24, a month ago.