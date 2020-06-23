Only 4-feet tall idol: Lalbaug's Mumbaicha Raja Mandal dials back celebration amid COVID-19

The famous Mumbaicha Raja Mandal from Lalbaug decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav (Ganpati festival) in a simple way this year in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Swapnil Parab, Secretary of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully in a statement given to ANI said, “We've decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way this year, as per instructions given by authorities. This year, the idol will be just 4 feet tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond.”
Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for a simple and low-key Ganpati festival celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked Ganesh mandals to undertake social welfare programmes.
Thackeray said the threat of coronavirus is not yet over and therefore, it will not be possible to celebrate the Ganesh festival with the usual pomp and gaiety. He said there should be no crowding or processions during the festival.
The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year. Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the GSB Ganeshotsav Samiti in Wadala area of Mumbai has already postponed the celebration to 'Magh Shudh Chaturthi' in February next year, a samiti official said last month.
The decision was taken in view of the health and safety of the public, the official said.
