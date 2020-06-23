Only 4-feet tall idol: Lalbaug's Mumbaicha Raja Mandal dials back celebration amid COVID-19

The famous Mumbaicha Raja Mandal from Lalbaug decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav (Ganpati festival) in a simple way this year in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Swapnil Parab, Secretary of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully in a statement given to ANI said, “We've decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way this year, as per instructions given by authorities. This year, the idol will be just 4 feet tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond.”

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for a simple and low-key Ganpati festival celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked Ganesh mandals to undertake social welfare programmes.