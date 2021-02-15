Only 3% targetted beneficiaries given second jab

Only three per cent of the targeted beneficiaries were given a second dose of vaccine. According to the vaccine data, 71 of the targeted 1,926 healthcare workers were inoculated the second dose. Civic officials attributed this drop to the technical glitch in the Co-Win due to which names of the first time beneficiaries were missing from the list following which they were sent back without taking the second dose. “All the beneficiaries visited vaccination centres for the second dose of covid vaccine had to be sent back due to the Co-Win app portal issue,” read the press release.

However, the overall turnout of the beneficiaries dropped to 50 per cent on Monday, with vaccinating 5,203 of the 10,400 HCWs and FLWs.

Suresh Kakani, an additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department, said, “Initially, the speed of the drive was low and now it is picking up, and we will be able to complete the drive in the targeted time. BMC noticed that whenever senior doctors have not participated in the drive and taken vaccine shots, the turnout is low. Where senior doctors have also taken the vaccine, other HCWs are more confident and the turnout is high.”

BMC has been facing problems with the Co-WIN app failing to contact all registered beneficiaries of their vaccination appointments. Kakani said, “As we could not communicate to everyone through the app, we are also using the ward war rooms to communicate to people that their turn to take the shots has come,” he said.