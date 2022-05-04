Only 24 out of 2,400 temples have taken permission for loudspeakers: Mumbai Police

Religious leaders from different communities had met senior Mumbai Police officials and the issue of loudspeakers was discussed. The police also stated that of 2400 temples in the city, as of now only 24 temples had sought permission to use loudspeakers on the temple premises. The police sources said that on Wednesday morning around 200-250 people were detained across the state for trying to cause disruption. Some minor instances of disruption were reported from Nashik and Pune, police sources said.

"Of the 2400 temples in the city, 24 have taken permissions for loudspeakers. There are 1140 mosques of which 950 mosques have taken permission to use loudspeakers. We request that not only temples and mosques but also other religious establishments too should take permission from the police if they intend to use loudspeakers," said a senior IPS officer from Mumbai Police, adding that no major law and order incident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A female police constable fell down while taking action against MNS workers outside Raj Thackeray's home in the Shivaji Park area. The said constable sustained injury on head and shoulder and was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. "Orders have been given to Shivaji Park police to take necessary action in this matter," the officer said.

When MNS chief Raj Thackeray learnt about the constable's injury, he reportedly checked about the well-being of the constable and also proposed to meet her.

In order to ensure there is no law and order situation in Mumbai, heavy police deployment was sounded across the city. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey too had visited some locations in the city to take stock of the situation.

Heavy police bandobast was put up outside Raj Thackeray's Shivaji Park residence to ensure there is no law and order problem.

The Aurangabad police had registered a criminal offence against Raj Thackeray for his alleged inflammatory speech at a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday. The police had also booked organisers of the rally in the case. Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques. The Shivaji Park police on Tuesday evening had also served notice to Raj Thackeray under section 149 of CrPC.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST