Online studies via Google Meet for MBMC school students

To provide access to online learning and educational tools, irrespective of their location amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched Google Meet - a premium conferencing features - for all students who have enrolled themselves in the civic-operated schools across the twin-city.

The Maharashtra government had recently announced its partnership with Google to enable lakhs of students and their teachers to access the technology giant's blended learning facility that combines classroom approach with online learning. Presently, there are 17 MBMC-owned buildings which house 36 schools engaged in imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mode up to VII and VIII standard to around 8,000 children-mostly from the economically weaker sections (EWS).

All educational institutions, private or public are closed to contain the spread of coronavirus. While the facility has been extended to students from Class III to Class VIII, around 165 teachers have been trained for imparting online education to students.

Medium and Standard wise WhatsApp groups have also been created to keep the students updated about the schedule and timetable of online classes. Moreover students will also get an opportunity to learn spoken English on this digitized platform. For students to get knowledge about the new learning process, the education department is also taking use of YouTube learning.

However it has to be ensured that financial barriers do not come in the way of students sans access to internet connections, smart phones, laptops or desktops.

Meanwhile expert educators, technically qualified trainers and guest lecturers have also been roped in for their active support towards the success of the initiative, at a time when online classes have become a norm due to the pandemic.