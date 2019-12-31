Online snag hit Ulhasnagar illegal structures regularisation process

Thane: Ulhasnagar residents are in a state of panic as the online website that was made for regularisation of 1.5 lakh illegal structures in Ulhasnagar is not working for the last three days.

The main reason for panic is the 16-day timeline to apply online for regularisation of illegal structures in the area.

Local residents said, "The online issue is seen for the last two days due to some errors. On Monday evening, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) checked the online website and resolved it and it is now working properly. We are happy that the software works properly."

With UMC staring at a contempt of court proceedings for not razing unauthorised buildings as directed by the Bombay High Court, the civic body has started issuing notices to occupants of 1.5 lakh illegal structures, including flats, shops and chawls to vacate or get them regularised by Jan 16, 2020 or face demolition.

On January 16, the high court will conduct the next hearing on a petition against illegal structures. Civic chief Sudhakar Deshmukh said that before the hearing, all illegal structures should get regularised through an online process or else UMC will start to demolish them.

A local resident of Ulhasnagar said, "We used to regularly go for the past three days for regularisation, but the file could not be uploaded due to some technical errors."

UMC officials said, "On Monday, a significant number of complaints came in saying architects and engineers tried but failed to upload files of citizens for regularisation. On Monday evening, we resolved the website's error."