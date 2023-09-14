Online Permissions for Ganeshotsav Mandal & Shadu Clay Suppliers Valid for 5 Years: Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Mumbai: The online permission once obtained by the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals and idol makers using Shadu clay will be valid for the next five years, announced Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai's guardian minister, during a meeting held in BMC's F South ward on Thursday evening.

The meeting was convened to review the preparations made by the BMC for Ganeshotsav. The city will celebrate an 11-day festival starting from September 19. Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals were previously required to submit an online application for civic permission every year. However, in response to numerous requests from mandals, the state government has extended the validity of the permission to five years. Additionally, idol makers will receive Shadu clay in April next year, according to a civic official.

The BMC has also arranged for free 24-hour parking at immersion sites during this Ganeshotsav. Kesarkar has instructed the traffic police to implement measures to prevent crowding on the bridges and along the immersion route. The civic body will provide mobile toilets, water bottles, and parking facilities, among other amenities.

