Online fraud: CISF jawan duped of Rs 57,000

NAGPUR: Two persons allegedly posed as Army men to dupe a CISF jawan of Rs57,000 on the pretext of selling him a two-wheeler on an online platform, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Nagpur resident Nepal Kishor Gabhne, came into contact with the duo through the portal, OLX, who had offered to sale a Honda Activa claiming they were being transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

To gain Gabhne’s confidence, the accused duo sent him identity cards of two Army personnel posted in Nagpur, an official said. “Gabhne then transferred Rs57,000 into the bank account number provided by the accused on April 11, 2019.

He realised he was cheated when the duo stopped responding to his phone calls,” he said. A case was lodged with Hudkeshwar police station by the victim.

“While investigating, the police found that the accused had misused the identity cards of two Armymen posted in the city,” said sub-inspector Shubhangi Mohare.

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.