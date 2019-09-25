Onion prices continue to soar, hit Rs 60 per kg in Mumbai

No relief for people in Maharashtra as prices of onions continue to soar. The prices of onions have hit to Rs 60 per kg in the retail markets of Mumbai.

According to the Hindustan Times, on Tuesday, Onion prices per quintal has reached to Rs 4,000 in the wholesale market. Jaydutt Holkar, chairman, APMC, Lasalgaon told the leading daily, “On Tuesday, the wholesale prices of onion reached Rs 4,000 per quintal. At the same time last year, the price per quintal was Rs 500.” At the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi, wholesale prices dropped by around Rs 2, to Rs 40 per kg, on Tuesday.

There is no shortage of onion in Maharashtra. However, states like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are facing a shortfall, which has led to the rise of prices, Holkar further added.

To curb prices, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC), a subsidiary of the Centre, had issued a tender for import of onions from Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanistan or any other origin. According to the MMTC tender, bids should be submitted before September 24 and will remain valid till October 10. The shipments should reach by the last week of November.