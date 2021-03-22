One year since COVID-19: People from various walks of life share experience

A year ago, India had observed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed as people's curfew, followed by a landmark announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. However the Covid-19 raised its ugly head in the twin-city on 27, March when the first positive case was detected by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the twin-city. Since then normal life went for a toss as the lockdown continued in some form or the other for the next few months. From daily wage workers and small time traders to politicians, rich businessmen, on-duty police and civic personnel- the twin-city has witnessed 810 casualties owing to the deadly infection in the past one year as the number of positive cases have soared to 28,617. As the entire state reels under the shadow of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Free Press Journal spoke to people from various walks of life about their experience.