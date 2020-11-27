One year of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Infrastructure projects of over Rs 3.50 lakh crore in the pipeline

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government proposes to put on fast track a slew of infrastructure projects of over Rs 3 lakh crore and complete some of them in the next four years. The list is long, but some of the key projects under MVA’s radar include the Mumbai coastal road (14,000 crore), extension of Bandra-Worli sea link up to Versova (Rs 50,000 crore), Metro corridors (Rs 1 lakh crore plus), Navi Mumbai international airport (Rs 16,000 crore), Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Rs 18,500 crore), commencement of water transport, redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings, Dharavi redevelopment (Rs 27,000 crore) and BDD chawls.

The previous Devendra Fadnavis government had repeatedly announced the commissioning deadline of December, 2019, for the coastal road, Navi Mumbai international airport phase 1 and Metro corridors 6 and 7. However, these projects are running behind schedule. Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray revised the commissioning date for the first phase of the Navi Mumbai airport to May, 2021, instead of December, 2020, especially after the Adani Group acquired majority stakes from GVK Group in the Mumbai International Airport Limited.

The government’s decision of shifting the Metro 3 carshed project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg is expected to delay the commissioning of the project. However, the CM has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to expedite the implementation of carshed development for Metro 3 and 6 at Kanjurmarg reiterating that the land belongs to the state government and opposing the Centre’s claim.

Thackeray’s son and Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has been periodically reviewing the implementation of these infrastructure projects so that the procedural and technical issues by MMRDA and contractors can be resolved expeditiously.

As far as Navi Mumbai International Airport is concerned, Thackeray has asked the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to interact with the project-affected villagers and resolve their issues so that the first phase can be completed and operational by May next year.

The redevelopment of Dharavi is another project that the government wants to take up on a priority basis. The government has recently scrapped the tender of Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corporation-led consortium and decided to invite fresh bids.

Furthermore, the government has given a slew of incentives for the redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings, which has been pending for a long time.