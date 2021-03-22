One year of COVID-19 pandemic: How Navi Mumbai's SEWA Foundation emerged as saviour for migrant workers during lockdown

He remembers when there was a complete closure due to lockdown, he was sitting the half-closed door of his restaurant in Kharghar idle when a woman with a six months old baby in her lap, and around 6 years old mute daughter came at his hotel for food. “It was a heartbreaking moment for me. I asked her to wait and provided her with some groceries from my hotel,” said Shrivastava, adding that he decided to feed some needy migrants as the lockdown was initially only for 21 days.

However, the lockdown was extended multiple times and then Shrivastava who is also president of SEWA Foundation, an NGO which works for the poor decided to feed the needy and migrants. “I got support from my friends who help even though they were in a difficult situation,” said Shrivastava.