One-sided game for Shiv Sena candidate in Sewri constituency

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is expecting the same wave in the Sewri constituency. The battle would be completely one-sided for the Sena candidate, as the constituency has a major Marathi-speaking vote bank.

The Shiv Sena candidate, sitting MLA Ajay Chaudhary, is confident that the voters will elect him again. But MNS leader Santosh Nalawade and Congress candidate Uday Phansekar have challenged him, saying the locals will give them a chance as since 2014, they have not seen any changes or a new work undertaken that has benefitted the voters.

The dominant vote-bank is the Marathi-speaking population. It appears all the three political parties are set to woo the Maharashtrians this time around, as the constituency has seen political parties trying their best to get Marathi votes on their sides, and ever since the MNS came into mainstream politics, a division of the Marathi vote-bank has been recorded. Even the Congress is set to woo Marathi voters and thus have fielded a local Phansekar.

Of the six Assembly segments in this constituency, two are held by the Sena in Worli and Shivadi, two by the BJP in Malabar Hill and Colaba, one by Congress in Mumbadevi, and one by AIMIM in Byculla.

According to a Sena leader, who did not wish to be named, before delimitation in 2008, this was a Congress constituency. “However, after delimitation in 2008, areas of Parel and Sewri were added to the constituency, making it a Sena stronghold.”

VoterSpeak

The constituency with a ‘multilingual’ population has a series of issues, which the voters want their to-be-MLA addressed at the earliest.

According to the residents, illegal hawkers, parking, different water timing and redevelopment are the major issues, which need to be addressed. “We have always supported the Sena candidate and this time around also, we will do so. We have never seen other candidates coming to us and giving us a patient hearing to resolve our problems. But, Sena leaders are helpful, and we can meet them any time and air our issues,” said Balu Serva, a Kalachowki resident.

On the other hand, some of the residents claim the Sena has lost all hopes, therefore, they are contesting this election in the name of their alliance partner the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). “There was a time when Sena leaders did not want any support for winning the elections. Now, the time has changed, as they are asking for and getting votes in the name of the BJP. They are assuming it will a cakewalk as in 2014, and they will once again will come in power,” said Nikhil Mishra, a Cotton Green resident.

Politician Speak

As far as the Marathi voters’ issue is concerned, Congress candidate Phansekar said after the Aarey incident, voting percentage of the Shiv Sena is expected to go down, which will definitely benefit Congress. “Both the Sena and the MNS always play the Marathi Manoos card, due to which they give tickets to Marathi candidates only. But, this time around, the Congress has selected me, because I am a local resident and I know the ground reality and the problems mill workers actually face. I hope to get more votes from the mill workers than any other party candidate,” said Phansekar.

Ajay Chaudhary, the Shive Sena MLA said they are expecting the same result as in the 2014 Vidhan Sabha election when he had won with a margin of 57% votes. The people have always shown their respect and faith in the Sena leader and have always supported us. “I have always helped people in my constituency and they are allowed to meet me anytime they want. There are some issues in these areas which I am addressing and trying to solve them. I am confident the citizens will show the same love to me and will reelect me,” said Chaudhary.

VIDHAN SABHA 2014

Shiv Sena Ajay Choudhari 72,462

MNS Bala Nandgaonkar 30,553

BJP Shalaka Salvi 21,921

INC Manoj Jamsutkar 12,732

NCP Nandkumar Katkar 5,269

BSP Vijay Jadhav 903

CPI Chandrakant Desai 882

BVA Atul Kurankar 537

NOTA None of the above 1,816

VIDHAN SABHA 2009

MNS Bala Nandgaonkar 64,375

ShivSena Dagdu Sakpal 57,912

INC Smita Choudhari 15,431

CPI Narayan Ghagare 1,552

BSP Tanaji Waydande 747

The total polutaion in the Sewri constituency is more than 2,73,000. Hindus are in a majority with 70% and others have 30% population, including Muslims, Christians, Jains, Sikhs.