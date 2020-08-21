One person mowed down by crane at Dadar, operator held

The Shivaji Park police has arrested a crane operator after he allegedly mowed down a person under his crane on Wednesday at Keshavsut Bridge in Dadar. The driver has been identified as Nashib Ali Choudhary a resident of Kurla.

The incident took place on Keshvsut Bridge opposite Dadar railway station on Wednesday afternoon around 12.15. The eyewitnesses told the police that, a pedestrian was walking on the bridge however he suddenly fell on the road and came under the wheels of a speeding crane which was coming from behind.

The police rushed the person to Sion hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The deceased was a 35-40 years old man and we have found the name Devidas Deshmukh written on his hand, we did not find any more documents from him which could lead us to his address, said a police officer.

Following the accident, the crane operator Choudhary was arrested for causing death by negligence (304 A), rash driving (279) and causing grievous hurt (338) of the Indian Penal Code.