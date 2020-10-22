One killed, 26 injured amid lightning strikes in Thane

Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra several people have been injured in lightning strikes. One person has also passed away. So far, 26 people in rural Thane have suffered injuries in multiple incidents. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning lashed Thane and surrounding areas for a couple of hours on Wednesday evening

As rain lashes the western state, as of Wednesday night, around 29 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. With the wet spell continuing for several days, some areas are also dealing with damage and loss of crops. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Wednesday travelled to the rain-affected Kategao village in Osmanabad district and surveyed the damage caused to the crops.