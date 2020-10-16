One injured after being hit by speeding tempo in Thane

Following the alert call the Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team reached at the spot with a rescue vehicle, ambulance, and fire engine.

The tempo which collided from the backside led to serious injuries to its driver. "The tempo driver who ramped from backside received serious head and leg injuries and was unconscious. However, we was soon taken to the nearby hospital in Thane," informed the official.

The traffic on the flyover blocked due to the accident was cleared by 4:30 am, after removing both the tempos. The name of the injured driver is not yet identified, however his age could be around 40-year-old. While the name of another tempo driver is Rajendra Sonawane, who escaped safely.