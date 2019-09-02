‘One family, one house’ in housing scheme for Maharashtra, cabinet’s nod expected soon

Obeying the Bombay High Court order, the Maharashtra government has changed the rule concerning the eligibility of beneficiaries in government housing schemes. Now, ‘one person, one house’ norm will be applied across Maharashtra. Which means, a person and immediate family will have only one house anywhere in Maharashtra.

Last year on May 4 a challenge was hearing in the Bombay High court. It had ruled that no other house will be allotted to a beneficiary if he has already one under the government scheme. No matter if the beneficiary is a judge or a bureaucrat. The challenge was to an allotment made to a society of sitting HC judges in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Accordingly, the housing department has made a policy that will be tabled before the state cabinet soon in a few weeks. According to Indian Express, the sources said that the policy will surely get cabinet’s nod as the government has already committed to unveiling the policy to the court.

According to the report, the state’s law department has said that the norm should apply to a beneficiary’s immediate family such as the wife or dependent child as well to make sure that an ineligible beneficiary is not getting a second house in the name of a family member. It is yet to be clarified whether the norm is applicable for various free-housing rehabilitation schemes or not.

“We have sought the law department’s view on whether the norm should also apply to rehabilitation schemes where the government provides buildable area incentives in lieu of free rehabilitation of the occupiers,” told an official to Indian Express.