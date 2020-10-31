One dead, two injured as crane collides with metro pillar in Mumbai

In a rather horrifying turn of events, one person was killed and two others injured in Mumbai after a crane lost control and collided with a pillar supporting the Metro rail tracks. The incident took place at the Andheri Gundavali bus stop near the Western Express Highway.
A woman who had been standing at the bus stop died on the spot after becoming trapped under the rear wheels of the crane. Two others have been rushed to the hospital.
Further details awaited.
