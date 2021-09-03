One dead, seven injured after ground-plus-one storey structure collapses in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi, September 9: One man lost his life and seven others were injured after a wall of a ground-plus-one storey structure collapsed in Bhiwandi on Friday morning. The authorities claim the deceased and injured came to the vegetable market placed outside the house, when it fell on them.

According to the officials from Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, the incident took place on Friday morning at 9 am at Azimi Nagar Slum, Tipu Sultan Chowk, Bhiwandi.

The house is registered in the name of Shabbir Mohammed Ibrahim Ansari. It's a one plus one structure with the first floor built through support of load bearing.

"The first floor was loaded with household material. Also, the owner took up extra space given load on the load bearing further resulting in the collapse. Outside the area, many vegetable hawkers sell vegetables and people come for shopping in the morning.

During the time of incident few people from Deonagar came to get vegetables from the hawkers and the wall fell on them," said an official from BNCMC.

According to the sources, the deceased was identified as Mohammed Tabrez Ansari (40). "The injured are identified as Mohammed Hashim (35) and Zubeda Khatoon (55), both fracture and shifted to Kalwa hospital for treatment. While Amina Ansari (45), Roshan Banu (30), Zara Abdul Kalam (12) were shifted to Indira Gandhi memorial hospital and are undergoing treatment. Roshni Fatima (14) was given treatment and left back home," said an official from BNCMC.

After the incident the locals along with the fire brigade carried out the rescue operation. Meanwhile, Sudhakar Deskmukh, Municipal Commissioner, BNCMC visited the site along with other senior officials.

The dangerous part of the one plus one structure was demolished by the authorities in the afternoon itself.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:43 PM IST