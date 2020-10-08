One dead in road accident in Bhiwandi

A 46-year-old passed away after being hit by an unknown speeding vehicle at Kongaon in Bhiwandi.

"Kundan Upendra Jha, 46, was on his two wheeler, when a speeding vehicle rammed into him. Jha fell off from the bike with serious head injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearby hospital," informed a police official from Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at Bhumi World Bus stop, near Kongaon, in Bhiwandi, at around 6 pm on Wednesday, informed officials.

A case has been registered against an unknown driver at Kongaon Police Station, under sections 279, 338 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicle Act. “Further investigation is on," added the police official.