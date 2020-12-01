One dead and four injured by speeding dumper in Bhiwandi

One died and four were injured after they were hit by a speeding dumper in Bhiwandi. The dumper driver, who was drunk while driving, has been arrested by police. The accused hit around four vehicles, including a van, car and two bikes. One of the tempo drivers succumbed to serious injuries in this incident.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am on Monday between Ambadi-Vajreshwari route in Bhiwandi.

"The drunk driver of the dumper collided with a tempo coming from the opposite direction, injuring the tempo driver, Yashwant Duttatray Patil (47), who succumbed to serious injuries. The accident took place near Savroli village, when the victim was on his way to buy vegetables," informed police officials.

The accident also affected other vehicles, including one car and a van, which were lined behind the tempo. Moreover, the dumper again collided with two bikes after moving a little ahead on the same stretch.

"The dumper driver was caught by the locals and was handed over to the local police. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Motor Vehicle Act and provisions of IPC, at Ganeshpuri police, in Bhiwandi," informed a police official from Bhiwandi.