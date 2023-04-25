One dead, 26 injured after ST Shivshahi bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: At least one person died and 26 others were injured after a Mahad-Panvel Shivshahi bus overturned near Karnala Bird Sanctuary along the Mumbai-Goa highway on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured have been admitted to Up-Zila Hospital in Panvel and MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Bus driver lost control of the bus

Anil Patil, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station confirmed one death. The deceased was identified as Diptesh Moreshwar Temghar, 31, a resident of Roha.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of the state transport bus lost control of the bus and it overturned. The incident took place between 3.30 pm to 4 pm when it was going to Mahad from Panvel.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was on a regular trip on Tuesday when the bus overturned near Karnala Bird Sanctuary pass, around 10 km from Panvel.

After learning about the incident, police from Panvel Taluka police and the Palaspe Traffic Unit rushed to the site and started the rescue operation. The traffic was cleared in around half an hour.

There were 40 people on board including one driver and his assistant in the bus. According to police, one passenger died and 26 others were injured. Out of 26 injured, six passengers have been admitted to Up-Zilla Hospital and the remaining to MGM Hospital, Kamothe. A few of the passengers received severe injuries.

Meanwhile, both the bus driver Harshal Tayde, 38, and conductor Rajesh Mehta, 55, a resident of Charkop in Mumbai escaped safely.