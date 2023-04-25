 One dead, 26 injured after ST Shivshahi bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOne dead, 26 injured after ST Shivshahi bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway

One dead, 26 injured after ST Shivshahi bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway

The injured have been admitted to Up-Zila Hospital in Panvel and MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
One dead, 26 injured after ST Shivshahi bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: At least one person died and 26 others were injured after a Mahad-Panvel Shivshahi bus overturned near Karnala Bird Sanctuary along the Mumbai-Goa highway on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured have been admitted to Up-Zila Hospital in Panvel and MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

One dead, 26 injured after ST Shivshahi bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway

One dead, 26 injured after ST Shivshahi bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa highway | FPJ

Read Also
Mumbai doctor killed in accident on Samruddhi Expressway, four injured
article-image

Bus driver lost control of the bus

Anil Patil, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station confirmed one death.  The deceased was identified as Diptesh Moreshwar Temghar, 31, a resident of Roha. 

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of the state transport bus lost control of the bus and it overturned. The incident took place between 3.30 pm to 4 pm when it was going to Mahad from Panvel.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was on a regular trip on Tuesday when the bus overturned near Karnala Bird Sanctuary pass, around 10 km from Panvel.

After learning about the incident, police from Panvel Taluka police and the Palaspe Traffic Unit rushed to the site and started the rescue operation. The traffic was cleared in around half an hour.

There were 40 people on board including one driver and his assistant in the bus. According to police, one passenger died and 26 others were injured. Out of 26 injured, six passengers have been admitted to Up-Zilla Hospital and the remaining to MGM Hospital, Kamothe. A few of the passengers received severe injuries. 

Meanwhile, both the bus driver Harshal Tayde, 38, and conductor Rajesh Mehta, 55, a resident of Charkop in Mumbai escaped safely.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 7 killed and over 40 injured in a tragic road accident in Ayodhya; visuals surface
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray’s 10 questions to BMC chief on road works

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray’s 10 questions to BMC chief on road works

Bombay HC refuses to interfere in CPS show cause notice

Bombay HC refuses to interfere in CPS show cause notice

Mumbai: 2 Uzbeki women rescued from flesh trade, had Aadhar cards

Mumbai: 2 Uzbeki women rescued from flesh trade, had Aadhar cards

Mumbai: Elgar accused seeks permission to appear for law entrance test

Mumbai: Elgar accused seeks permission to appear for law entrance test

Mumbai: BMC creates first utility corridor to avoid future road digging for cable laying

Mumbai: BMC creates first utility corridor to avoid future road digging for cable laying