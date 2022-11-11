e-Paper Get App
Sherine RajUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 12:51 AM IST
One-day-old baby rescued by Mumbai police | Representational Image
On Wednesday, unit six of the Mumbai police crime branch successfully rescued a one-day-old baby girl from Deonar from being sold. 

According to the police, they received a tip-off that a one-day-old baby was going to be sold for 1 lakh rupees by two women at Dadasaheb Gaikwad Nagar, Chembur on Wednesday. They acted swiftly and were able to rescue the infant within time. 

Regarding the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone 1, Sangramsingh Nishandar, said, “We were able to send our team and successfully rescued the baby and the two accused women have been arrested.” 

“The Mumbai police has been successful in rescuing five infants from being sold within a span of two months,” added the DCP. 

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 370 (Human trafficking) has been registered at the Deonar police station against the two accused. 

